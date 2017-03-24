Dog owner charged for negligence

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:55PM FIJIAN Police have charged a 33 year-old man for failing to confine his dog, which contributed to the death of a 12-year-old boy last Sunday.

The man was charged under Section 268 (subsection d) of the Crimes Decree that states a person commits a summary offence if he or she, in a manner so rash or negligent as to endanger human life or to be likely to cause harm to any other person, omits to take precautions against any probable danger from any animal in his or her possession.

Fiji Police director Traffic SSP Mahesh Mishra said the man had also been charged for not having a proper dog license.

The 66-year-old driver who allegedly bumped the victim has also been charged with dangerous driving causing death.

"We are calling on animal owners to ensure their pets and livestock are confined at all times as this was a tragic accident that could have been avoided," SSP Mishra said in a statement issued today.

"Everyone has a role to play when it comes to road safety, and in the event an animal has contributed to the death or injury of other road users, we will lay the appropriate charges."

Both men will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today.