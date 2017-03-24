Police call off search of missing duo

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:51PM THE search for two people who went missing near Makogai Island in the Lomaiviti waters has been called.

Fiji Police chief operations ACP Rusiate Tudravu confirmed this today saying the decision was made last night.

He said the families of the two missing persons have been informed of the decision by their officers in the Eastern Division.

"However, we continue to call on mariners and those living in the coastal areas to call us if they have any information," ACP Tudravu said.

The two missing persons were part of nine passengers who were traveling in a fibreglass boat from Waitovu Village last Sunday morning when it capsized.

It has been confirmed that seven of the passengers swam safely ashore.