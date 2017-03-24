Fiji Time: 3:12 PM on Friday 24 March

Fiji meet for Pacific literacy and numeracy experts

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Friday, March 24, 2017

Update: 12:41PM MINISTRY of Education permanent secretaries, and literacy and numeracy experts from 15 Pacific island countries are in Fiji this week to discuss crucial aspects of the region's next numeracy and literacy assessment.

The workshop, convened by the Pacific Community's (SPC) Educational Quality and Assessment Programme (EQAP), aims to revisit the literacy and numeracy regional benchmarks that were reviewed in September last year.

The benchmarks will be used to develop the 2018 Literacy and Numeracy framework and test blue prints.

Once the blueprints are in place, test items will be developed to be trialed in October 2017 on some Year 4 and Year 6 students.

The Pacific Island Literacy and Numeracy Assessment (PILNA) is supported by the New Zealand Aid Programme.








