Tukuna breaks Ovalau triple jump record

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Delana Methodist High School athletes Sailosi Naulu (left), Timoci Tukuna, Sawelio Macanalagi and Emasi Waqanivere at the Ovalau Zone. Picture: SOPHIE RALULU

Update: 12:23PM DELANA Methodist High School golden boy Timoci Tukuna broke another record again this morning.

Tukuna yesterday broke the inter boys javelin with a throw of 47.0m.

But this morning, he broke the inter boys triple jump with a distance of 12.39m.

The last record was set by St Johns college student Ratu Vili who jumped a distance of 11.67m.

Tukuna said he did not expect the win because he hardly trained but he hopes to work harder to prepare for the Coke Games.

Another record was in the senior girls shot put, won by Merelita Tamaniceva of Delana Methodist High School with a throw of 9.87m.

she broke the a two-year-old record of 9.75m set by St Johns College.