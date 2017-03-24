Fiji Time: 3:11 PM on Friday 24 March

Giants battle for Marist 7s

LICE MOVONO
Friday, March 24, 2017

Update: 12:09PM A BATTLE of sevens giants loom as the Marist 7s opened this morning with various tournament champs already making impressive wins.

As 44 out of 192 games is completed, at least three tournament greats, namely Army Green, First Light Taveuni 1 and reigning champs Tabadamu Blue have each completed two pool matches and won convincingly.

With Fiji National 7s coach Gareth Baber and Naca Cawanibuka monitoring performances, various 7s veterans are keen to make a play for a spot in the team to Hong Kong next month.

Some of the players to watch include Pio Tuiwai (Newnet Yasawa), William Ryder (Silverwaters Barbarians), Isake Katonibau (Army Green), and the fastest man in the South Pacific, Banuve Tabakaucoro, playing for Police Blue.








