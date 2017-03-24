Fiji Time: 3:13 PM on Friday 24 March

Boy, 14, missing since Tailevu zone

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, March 24, 2017

Update: 12:06PM FIJI Police is requesting information from members of the public that can help locate a 14-year-old boy who has been missing since Wednesday March 22.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said Timoci Uqe was reported missing by a teacher from the ANZ National Stadium during the Tailevu Zone athletics meet on Wednesday earlier this week.

Timoci is a student of Wainibuka Secondary School.

Those with any information to help locate his whereabouts are advised to call Crime Stoppers on 919.








