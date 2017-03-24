Dorm assault case sent to juvenile bureau

/ Front page / News

Update: 11:59AM FIJI Police have forwarded the investigation file regarding the alleged assault of a 14-year-old student of an all-boys boarding school in Tailevu to the Juvenile Bureau.

Spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the investigation was conducted by officers from the Korovou Police Station.

The officer-in-charge of the Fiji Police's Juvenile Bureau will assess the file before making recommendations on the next course of action.





The alleged incident took place at the school dormitory on Sunday March 5 where four students allegedly assaulted the student.





Last month, five students and a teacher of the school had appeared in court for similar assault charges, and are scheduled to reappear on March 28.