Store up on water, Tamavua residents urged

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, March 24, 2017

Update: 11:52AM PEOPLE living in parts of Tamavua in Suva will be without water supply from 9pm tomorrow until 6am Sunday (26/3/17).

This will allow engineers from the Water Authority of Fiji to install new air valves in three locations and to replace one defective sluice valve in order to improve hydraulic performance of the pipeline and also to minimise pipe bursts.

The affected areas include Princes Road (from the Khalsa Road junction to Kaba Street junction), Upper Ragg Avenue, Upper Mead Road and Lovoni, Petrie Road, Amputch, Loloma, Vuniivi, Deoji Street, Tamavua village, Naranji Street and all off roads and LDS and all areas within.

The authority is advising its customers residing in those affected areas to use water wisely for their immediate needs during this temporary disruption period.

Water carts will be on standby to service the affected areas as and when the need arises.

The water supply is expected to be gradually restored from 6am to 10am on Sunday.








