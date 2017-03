/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Lautoka School for Special Education head teacher Elenoa Vunitabua addresses students and guests at World Autism day and World Downs Syndrome Day celebrations. Picture: FELIX CHAUDHARY

Update: 11:43AM WORLD Downs Syndrome Day and World Autism Awareness day celebrations are underway at the Lautoka School for Special Education.

Head teacher Elenoa Vunitabua said students from mainstream schools were invited to the event to help them better understand the challenges that children with downs syndrome and autism faced on a daily basis.

Students from St Thomas Primary and Lautoka Muslim Primary schools are participating in the celebrations.