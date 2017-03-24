Farm land investigation on milk rejection

/ Front page / News

Update: 11:34AM FIJI'S Ministry of Agriculture is carrying out a farm land investigation on the rejection of milk supplied by dairy farmers from a community in Vatukoula.

The challenges faced by more than 20 farmers of Koro Number Dua were highlighted by this newspaper last month.

In response to our queries sent last month, the response from the ministry this morning stated the investigation would be carried out to determine the cause of the milk rejection by the buyer.

"The ministry is also currently monitoring milking practices of farmers," the ministry stated.

"Milk quality testing is a requirement of the milk processor so it is their responsibility."