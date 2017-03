/ Front page / News

Update: 11:31AM TWO men who allegedly stabbed a taxi driver in Lautoka on Wednesday will appear at the Lautoka Magistrates Court today.

The pair is charged with one count of attempted murder, aggravated robbery, theft and resisting arrest.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the two 21-year-old men were charged following the incident.

The victim remains admitted at the Lautoka hospital.