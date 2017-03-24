Five schools battle it out at Bua Zone

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Athletes from the five schools competing in the Bua Zone at Lekutu Secondary School. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

Update: 11:25AM A TOTAL of five schools in the Bua Zone met today at the Lekutu Secondary School grounds for the second day of the zone's meet.

Bua bullet and retired rugby star Rupeni Caucaunibuca officiated at the formal opening of the meet.

Addressing athletes this morning, Caucaunibuca urged the students to put their talents to use and expose the God-given talents they possessed.

Athletic teams from Ratu Luke Secondary School in Wainunu, Lekutu Secondary School, Solevu Secondary School, Bua Central College and Naikavaki Secondary School are competing in the zone.