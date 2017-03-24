Fiji Time: 3:12 PM on Friday 24 March

More cash received for music awards

Alisi Vucago
Friday, March 24, 2017

THE Fiji Performing Rights Association (FPRA) Annual Music Awards has received a further $13,000 sponsorship.

Communications Fiji Limited (CFL) gave $5000 towards the Most Popular Song of the Year Award and Stage Tech contributed $8000 worth of sound and lighting for the much- anticipated awards night.

Viti FM program director Maikeli Radua said this would be the fourth year that CFL would sponsor the award and they looked forward to continued partnership with the music industry.

Event co-ordinator for FRPA music awards Seru Serevi was thankful to both companies for their continued support which has contributed to the discovery of music artistes across the country.

"From the FPRA point of view, radio is the medium that has been there all the time. And it's a very important part of the music industry in Fiji and we would like to thank CFL for coming on board to be part of a very important occasion," he said.

Stage Tech director Jerry Vatuwaqa said his father, Wise Vatuwaqa's history with FPRA motivated him to sponsor the event and support local talents.

FPRA Music Awards marketing and production coordinator Laisa Vulakoro said Wise was the recording engineer who worked on her first album in 1988.

"His dad has contributed so much to the music industry and we're happy that Jerry has come on board again, to continue that legacy," she said.

"His dad, Wise Vatuwaqa is one of the pillars of the music industry and was known as the Guitar God."

The awards night will take place on May 13.








