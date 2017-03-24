7s star told don't reoffend

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Pio Tuwai. Picture: Atu Rasea

NATIONAL rugby sevens player Pio Tuwai was handed a suspended sentence by the Nadi Magistrates Court after he pleaded guilty to assaulting his former girlfriend last year.

Tuwai was bound over for two years for a sum of $300 and ordered to be on good behaviour.

He was also ordered to pay $500 to the victim as compensation.

Dubbed the Offload King, the 7s star was also imposed with a domestic violence restraining order and was specifically told not to re-offend.

Tuwai appeared before Magistrate Siromi Turaga on Wednesday.

He was represented by Lautoka lawyer Kevueli Tunidau.

Last year, the father of two was charged by police after his former girlfriend lodged a complaint at the Namaka Police Station.

Tuwai was charged with one count of assault and later pleaded guilty to the offence.