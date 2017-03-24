Biomass plant plans

/ Front page / News

FOREIGN interests have surfaced over the construction of wood biomass plants in the country.

With the first biomass plant being constructed in the West, the second may just be built in the North if all goes well with Government and a foreign company.

Divisional planning officer Northern, Alipate Bolalevu said a foreign company had expressed interest in this project planned for Bua Province.

While opening the International Forest Day held in Nukusa Village in Udu, Macuata earlier this week, Mr Bolalevu said wood fuel contained clean energy which was healthy for cooking nutritious meals.

"Wood provides the world with global renewable energy supply," he said.

"In Fiji, we are constructing our first wood biomass plant which would produce 12 megawatts of power with two megawatts to be used internally and 10 supplied to FEA's grid.

"A total of 100,000 tonnes per annum of logs, woodchip, sawmill and harvest residues and branches will be utilised per annum to generate electricity."

To meet the growing demand, Mr Bolalevu said the nation would need to focus on expanding forest areas and support investment opportunities for the reforestation of un-utilised lands.

"Fiji, like other Pacific Island countries, is considered vulnerable to impacts of climate change so we need to ensure that we build and enhance our capacity to adapt to this change."