Forest taboo areas

CERTAIN areas within the forests of Udu district on Vanua Levu will soon be out of bounds.

At the International Day of Forest celebrations in the district earlier this week, village elders have agreed to implement taboo areas within their forests.

Udu district rep Maikeli Sauwaqa said the five villages of Vunikodi, Nukusa, Cawaro, Nabouono and Qaranivai agreed to have tabu areas.

This would prohibit any villager from cutting down trees or catching prawns and fish from the rivers and creeks in the forest.

"We are looking at a period of maybe three to five years but we will all discuss the period of tabu once we meet with village leaders and elders," Mr Sauwaqa said. "But having a tabu period for our forest area is something we all want and are serious about because it will benefit the villagers."

The restrictions by villagers would not go through the Ministry of Forests processes but through the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs with the Macuata Provincial office.

However, Mr Sauwaqa said the Ministry of Forests would support their initiative.

Mr Sauwaqa said the taboo period would protect their water sources and ease intermittent supply.