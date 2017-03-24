400 villagers participate in tree-planting program

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Villagers of Udu district in Macuata with the sandalwood plants. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

THE district of Udu will benefit from its latest tree-planting program.

After a day-long workshop that taught villagers how to protect forests and its benefits, villagers have vowed to work together.

At this week's International Day of Forest calebrations, about 400 villagers gathered at Nukusa to plant 400 trees.

District rep Maikeli Sauwaqa said they had always wanted to have a tree-planting program.

Mr Sauwaqa said sandalwood was one of the major projects discussed over the past years but little was done about their plans.

"This week, the Ministry of Forests has supplied our sandalwood plants and other trees to plant in the area and we are so happy because it will benefit our people," he said.

"We need to teach our younger generation the importance of trees and even more important is for them to save our forests on this part of the island.

"It's encouraging to see parents teaching their children about the importance of forests and why we should always protect it."

Mr Sauwaqa said the issue of protecting forests was hardly discussed among villagers including traditional leaders.

He said the issue had remained an insignificant matter for too long.

"So this is a good opportunity for us to turn things around and ensure that no one cuts down trees and that we protect our forests always," he said.

"We will now visit all the five villages and educate our people about these important issues."

The five villages are Vunikodi, Nabouono, Nukusa, Cawaro and Qaranivai.

International Day of Forest is celebrated globally on March 21 and aims to raise awareness of the importance of woodlands and trees.