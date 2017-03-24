$800k for farmers

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Mesake Naseru takes a break after harvesting cane at Maro in Sigatoka yesterday. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

THE Lautoka Cane Producers Association will receive about $800,000 in Fairtrade premiums this year.

This was disclosed to more than 200 sugarcane farmers who participated in the association's annual general meeting at the Sugar Cane Growers Council conference centre in Lautoka on Wednesday.

"This will come from the sale of Fairtrade sugar to Agrana, the Netherlands and a buyer that has been identified by Fairtrade ANZ," explained association president Parbindar Singh.

He also outlined to the forum a proposed premium plan for 2017 which totalled $600,000.

"No one objected to the plan and it has been adopted," he said.

Under the plan, members will receive $150,000 in weedicide subsidy, $42,000 for drainage, $5000 for training, $10,000 for child labour and internal compliance, $42,000 for community development projects and $27,000 for a death benefit fund.

Mr Singh informed members that $73,480 would be used on salaries and wages, $69,600 on sector delegates allowances and $105,400 on the day to day office operations.

Under the plan, research and development had been allocated $15,000, $10,000 for audit fees, $78,000 for truck payments and $20,000 set aside for contingencies.

Some members questioned Mr Singh about the lack of subsidy for fertilisers in the premium plan.

"Unfortunately, we do not have enough funds for that this year," he said.

"If we gave everyone $4 a bag in subsidy, this would cost us about $500,000."

Mr Singh said the board would consider giving members some form of fertiliser subsidy if more funds were made available during the year.