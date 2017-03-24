Khan probe continues

/ Front page / News

INVESTIGATIONS into alleged abuse of office by former Fiji Sugar Corporation executive chairman and CEO Abdul Khan are continuing.

This was the word from Ministry of Sugar permanent secretary Yogesh Karan.

"I have written to the relevant agencies who are involved in the investigation and supplied them with all the documents that I had," he said.

"And all I can say is that we are hoping for a conclusion in the shortest possible time. However, in saying that, we do not want to interfere in the investigation.

"Allegations have been levied and the appropriate agencies that look into these sorts of things are conducting the investigations as they see fit."

Mr Khan has maintained that neither he nor his company had ever benefited during his term.