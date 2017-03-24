Fiji Time: 3:13 PM on Friday 24 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Khan probe continues

Felix Chaudhary
Friday, March 24, 2017

INVESTIGATIONS into alleged abuse of office by former Fiji Sugar Corporation executive chairman and CEO Abdul Khan are continuing.

This was the word from Ministry of Sugar permanent secretary Yogesh Karan.

"I have written to the relevant agencies who are involved in the investigation and supplied them with all the documents that I had," he said.

"And all I can say is that we are hoping for a conclusion in the shortest possible time. However, in saying that, we do not want to interfere in the investigation.

"Allegations have been levied and the appropriate agencies that look into these sorts of things are conducting the investigations as they see fit."

Mr Khan has maintained that neither he nor his company had ever benefited during his term.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65090.6319
JPY 54.714051.7140
GBP 0.38790.3799
EUR 0.45160.4396
NZD 0.69980.6668
AUD 0.64240.6174
USD 0.48950.4725

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Rich kids', $13m in trust fund
  2. Kicked out
  3. Moneylenders warned
  4. Lack of jobs top concern
  5. 242 nursing vacancies
  6. Fijian identity 'unifies'
  7. Luveni offers condolences
  8. Be 'smart'
  9. Khan probe continues
  10. $3 million spent to resolve complaints

Top Stories this Week

  1. Shock after brutal attack Tuesday (21 Mar)
  2. Students sent home Tuesday (21 Mar)
  3. Man rapes wife, jailed Tuesday (21 Mar)
  4. Uni urges Fijians to apply for NZ grants Monday (20 Mar)
  5. RKS retains Tailevu Zone title Wednesday (22 Mar)
  6. Concerns over explicit online pictures Tuesday (21 Mar)
  7. Landowners demand $20m compensation from State Thursday (23 Mar)
  8. QVS blue ribbon king to miss Coke Games Wednesday (22 Mar)
  9. Minister issues maternity benefits warning Tuesday (21 Mar)
  10. Stars back Tuesday (21 Mar)