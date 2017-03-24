Teacher on indecent assault charge

/ Front page / News

A FORMER president of the Fiji Headteachers Association and headteacher of a school in Tavua appeared in the Tavua Magistrates Court this week.

He is charged with one count of indecent assault in relation to an alleged incident that was committed at his quarters in September last year.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was bailed for the sum of $500 after police prosecutor Arti Chand agreed, provided that the accused be bailed with strict conditions.

The accused was instructed by Magistrate Samuela Qica to report to the Tavua Police Station every Friday.

The case has been adjourned to June 5 when the prosecution is expected to file full disclosures.

Suva lawyer Jitendra Reddy appeared as counsel for the accused.