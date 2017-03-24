Kasavu slip repair

Fiji Time: 3:12 PM on Friday 24 March

THE Kasavu slip in Tailevu is expected to reopen to motorists by mid-May this year, according to the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA).

FRA chief executive officer John Hutchinson said they were progressing with the works on the site.

Mr Hutchinson said FRA appointed Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH) to go ahead with assembling and installing the modular steel bridge at Kasavu.

"Preparation work is already underway with the contractor moving in to establish onsite. The cost to install the Bailey bridge solution is $398,500(VEP)," he said.

"The longterm solution will require an examination of the future road on its current alignment."

According to Mr Hutchinson, the setup would permit buses and heavy vehicles operating at legal loads to use the Kings Rd.

"This bridge solution will be a single lane for buses, cars and trucks and it will be controlled by solar powered traffic lights," he said.

Meanwhile, also highlighted were concerns about the unruly behaviour of motorists and some people at the slip site.

"The FRA is aware of allegations that some members of the public, possibly local residents are charging motorists a fee for facilitating an illegal crossing of the Kasavu slip site," said Mr Hutchinson.

"The site is not monitored on a 24/7 basis and we are reliant upon the public doing the right thing. Unfortunately there are a number among us who will happily flout the law and put themselves and others in danger."

"The Fiji Roads Authority is hereby warning offenders to cease this activity immediately as anyone caught will be handed over to the police."








