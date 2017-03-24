Family misses daughter

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Grieving parents Laisa and Savenaca Matarugu are still trying to come to terms with the cold murder of their daughter and mother to sleeping Tokasa Tupou. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

MOTHER of nine Laisa Matarugu will never forget her daughter's laughter and voice when they last spoke on Monday.

Her daughter, Elenoa Dicovi Matarugu, 22, was allegedly stabbed by her de-facto partner in Suva on the same day, resulting in her death.

Recalling their conversation, Ms Matarugu said she had advised her to study hard.

When this newspaper visited the distraught mother and her husband Savenaca Matarugu at Naqai Village in Labasa on Wednesday, she was still trying to come to terms with the alleged brutal attack.

Ms Matarugu said Elenoa visited them three weeks ago to leave her two-year-old daughter Tokasa Tupou in their care because she wanted to find work in Suva.

"On Monday this week she rang. She does this every week to wish everybody a great week before cracking a joke just to keep us laughing," she said.

"A few hours after my daughter called us that morning, a relative called to inform me about the sad news."

Ms Matarugu said she did not believe the news and continued with her normal daily chores.

"When I returned home that afternoon I began crying when I saw my children and we just sat down at our doorstep and began consoling each other," she said.

Mr Matarugu said they would miss her high spirits in always keeping the family entertained.

Elenoa's de-facto partner Timoci Lolohea, who is accused of stabbing her, appeared in the Magistrates Court in Nasinu on Wednesday charged with one count of murder and one count of criminal trespass.

He has been remanded in custody to re-appear in court next Friday.