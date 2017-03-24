Fiji Time: 3:13 PM on Friday 24 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Family misses daughter

Luke Rawalai
Friday, March 24, 2017

MOTHER of nine Laisa Matarugu will never forget her daughter's laughter and voice when they last spoke on Monday.

Her daughter, Elenoa Dicovi Matarugu, 22, was allegedly stabbed by her de-facto partner in Suva on the same day, resulting in her death.

Recalling their conversation, Ms Matarugu said she had advised her to study hard.

When this newspaper visited the distraught mother and her husband Savenaca Matarugu at Naqai Village in Labasa on Wednesday, she was still trying to come to terms with the alleged brutal attack.

Ms Matarugu said Elenoa visited them three weeks ago to leave her two-year-old daughter Tokasa Tupou in their care because she wanted to find work in Suva.

"On Monday this week she rang. She does this every week to wish everybody a great week before cracking a joke just to keep us laughing," she said.

"A few hours after my daughter called us that morning, a relative called to inform me about the sad news."

Ms Matarugu said she did not believe the news and continued with her normal daily chores.

"When I returned home that afternoon I began crying when I saw my children and we just sat down at our doorstep and began consoling each other," she said.

Mr Matarugu said they would miss her high spirits in always keeping the family entertained.

Elenoa's de-facto partner Timoci Lolohea, who is accused of stabbing her, appeared in the Magistrates Court in Nasinu on Wednesday charged with one count of murder and one count of criminal trespass.

He has been remanded in custody to re-appear in court next Friday.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65090.6319
JPY 54.714051.7140
GBP 0.38790.3799
EUR 0.45160.4396
NZD 0.69980.6668
AUD 0.64240.6174
USD 0.48950.4725

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Rich kids', $13m in trust fund
  2. Kicked out
  3. Moneylenders warned
  4. Lack of jobs top concern
  5. 242 nursing vacancies
  6. Fijian identity 'unifies'
  7. Luveni offers condolences
  8. Be 'smart'
  9. Khan probe continues
  10. $3 million spent to resolve complaints

Top Stories this Week

  1. Shock after brutal attack Tuesday (21 Mar)
  2. Students sent home Tuesday (21 Mar)
  3. Man rapes wife, jailed Tuesday (21 Mar)
  4. Uni urges Fijians to apply for NZ grants Monday (20 Mar)
  5. RKS retains Tailevu Zone title Wednesday (22 Mar)
  6. Concerns over explicit online pictures Tuesday (21 Mar)
  7. Landowners demand $20m compensation from State Thursday (23 Mar)
  8. QVS blue ribbon king to miss Coke Games Wednesday (22 Mar)
  9. Minister issues maternity benefits warning Tuesday (21 Mar)
  10. Stars back Tuesday (21 Mar)