Man lodges complaint against police station

+ Enlarge this image 34 year old Josevata Vala (pictured) has raised a complaint with the Fiji Police Force (FPF) on the poor building condition at Tavua Police Station. Picture: JONA KONATACI

A MAN has lodged an official complaint with the Fiji Police Force on the condition of the Tavua Police Station.

Josevata Vala, 34, said after spending a night in the cell last Saturday, he was surprised to see how run-down and unhygienic the holding room was.

"There is water leaking from the roof when it rains and that night it rained heavily so water was leaking directly onto the mattress I was sleeping on and the floor also got wet," he said.

"The cell was so dirty. I could get the stench from the toilet from where I had to lie down and have my meals and there are no windows to ventilate the room.

"I don't know how many people have been in the cell when it was in that condition, but the authorities need to be aware that we are not animals, we are also human beings."

Mr Vala said he hoped the police force would do something about it as he believed the building was no longer suitable for people to stay in.

His wife, Nanise Lubati, said she felt bad after seeing her husband lying down on a wet floor.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed they had received a complaint and police would carry out investigations.