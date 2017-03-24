Fiji Time: 3:12 PM on Friday 24 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Upgrade works completed

Vishaal Kumar
Friday, March 24, 2017

THE Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) has completed its upgrading works along Wainibuku Rd in Nasinu.

About 40 families will now save travel time and have access to improved roads in the area.

FRAs general manager network operations and maintenance Aram Goes said the cost of upgrading works was about $40,000 and funded under the maintenance program.

Mr Goes said the FRA understood the relief the upgraded roads brought to the public.

"Works included cleaning of existing water channels and construction of new water channels to improve existing drainage systems, reshaping of existing pavement and re-sheeting works along the whole route to improve road conditions, especially during wet weather," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65090.6319
JPY 54.714051.7140
GBP 0.38790.3799
EUR 0.45160.4396
NZD 0.69980.6668
AUD 0.64240.6174
USD 0.48950.4725

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Rich kids', $13m in trust fund
  2. Kicked out
  3. Moneylenders warned
  4. Lack of jobs top concern
  5. 242 nursing vacancies
  6. Fijian identity 'unifies'
  7. Luveni offers condolences
  8. Be 'smart'
  9. Khan probe continues
  10. $3 million spent to resolve complaints

Top Stories this Week

  1. Shock after brutal attack Tuesday (21 Mar)
  2. Students sent home Tuesday (21 Mar)
  3. Man rapes wife, jailed Tuesday (21 Mar)
  4. Uni urges Fijians to apply for NZ grants Monday (20 Mar)
  5. RKS retains Tailevu Zone title Wednesday (22 Mar)
  6. Concerns over explicit online pictures Tuesday (21 Mar)
  7. Landowners demand $20m compensation from State Thursday (23 Mar)
  8. QVS blue ribbon king to miss Coke Games Wednesday (22 Mar)
  9. Minister issues maternity benefits warning Tuesday (21 Mar)
  10. Stars back Tuesday (21 Mar)