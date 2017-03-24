Upgrade works completed

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The newly-built stretch along Wainibuku Road in Nasinu. Picture: Supplied

THE Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) has completed its upgrading works along Wainibuku Rd in Nasinu.

About 40 families will now save travel time and have access to improved roads in the area.

FRAs general manager network operations and maintenance Aram Goes said the cost of upgrading works was about $40,000 and funded under the maintenance program.

Mr Goes said the FRA understood the relief the upgraded roads brought to the public.

"Works included cleaning of existing water channels and construction of new water channels to improve existing drainage systems, reshaping of existing pavement and re-sheeting works along the whole route to improve road conditions, especially during wet weather," he said.