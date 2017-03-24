Fiji Time: 3:13 PM on Friday 24 March

Make right decisions, parents urged

Mere Naleba
Friday, March 24, 2017

THE Fiji Police Force is calling on parents to make right decisions when it comes to the safety of their children.

The call comes after a school newsletter was circulated on Tuesday to parents of students attending Queen Victoria School to refrain from reporting matters directly to police.

Chief of operations Assistant Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu said the decision for parents to report any matter to police lay with them.

"While we respect the school's decision to address issues pertaining to the discipline of a student, the prerogative must be with the parents to make the decision on reporting any matters regarding their children directly to us," he said. "This is particularly if there has been an incident in breach of the law. We believe the teachers will be able to discern if an issue has to be referred to us for an investigation."

The school in Tailevu has recently been under the spotlight for assault and bullying cases, which has seen charges being laid against some students.








