Fiji Time: 3:13 PM on Friday 24 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Breast cancer cases drop

Vishaal Kumar
Friday, March 24, 2017

THERE has been a decrease in breast cancer cases in the country in the past few years, statistics provided by the Fiji Cancer Society (FCS) reveal.

According to the statistics, there were 270 cases for females reported in 2015 compared with 37 cases last year.

For males, five cases were reported for 2015 with one reported case last year.

FCS manager Belinda Chan said the organisation had an open door policy for both women and men who had been diagnosed with breast cancer in the country.

"Some come in for financial assistance, some come in for a chat over a cup of tea and at times some just need someone to lend an ear," she said.

"Our outreach programs are done with the help of our survivors who share their journey and emphasis is always placed on early detection. People are encouraged that if they feel that there is something abnormal or amiss to visit your nearest health centre and request a referral to the oncology unit at Suva, Lautoka and Labasa hospitals."

Ms Chan said FCS was purely a supportive organisation and was not involved in providing medical care.

"We respond to the needs of the clinical system through supportive activities such as financing supplied and transport for patients to and from the clinic," she said.

"We also provide health promotion events, medical supplies and medicines which are not on the free drug list."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65090.6319
JPY 54.714051.7140
GBP 0.38790.3799
EUR 0.45160.4396
NZD 0.69980.6668
AUD 0.64240.6174
USD 0.48950.4725

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Rich kids', $13m in trust fund
  2. Kicked out
  3. Moneylenders warned
  4. Lack of jobs top concern
  5. 242 nursing vacancies
  6. Fijian identity 'unifies'
  7. Luveni offers condolences
  8. Be 'smart'
  9. Khan probe continues
  10. $3 million spent to resolve complaints

Top Stories this Week

  1. Shock after brutal attack Tuesday (21 Mar)
  2. Students sent home Tuesday (21 Mar)
  3. Man rapes wife, jailed Tuesday (21 Mar)
  4. Uni urges Fijians to apply for NZ grants Monday (20 Mar)
  5. RKS retains Tailevu Zone title Wednesday (22 Mar)
  6. Concerns over explicit online pictures Tuesday (21 Mar)
  7. Landowners demand $20m compensation from State Thursday (23 Mar)
  8. QVS blue ribbon king to miss Coke Games Wednesday (22 Mar)
  9. Minister issues maternity benefits warning Tuesday (21 Mar)
  10. Stars back Tuesday (21 Mar)