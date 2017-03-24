Breast cancer cases drop

/ Front page / News

THERE has been a decrease in breast cancer cases in the country in the past few years, statistics provided by the Fiji Cancer Society (FCS) reveal.

According to the statistics, there were 270 cases for females reported in 2015 compared with 37 cases last year.

For males, five cases were reported for 2015 with one reported case last year.

FCS manager Belinda Chan said the organisation had an open door policy for both women and men who had been diagnosed with breast cancer in the country.

"Some come in for financial assistance, some come in for a chat over a cup of tea and at times some just need someone to lend an ear," she said.

"Our outreach programs are done with the help of our survivors who share their journey and emphasis is always placed on early detection. People are encouraged that if they feel that there is something abnormal or amiss to visit your nearest health centre and request a referral to the oncology unit at Suva, Lautoka and Labasa hospitals."

Ms Chan said FCS was purely a supportive organisation and was not involved in providing medical care.

"We respond to the needs of the clinical system through supportive activities such as financing supplied and transport for patients to and from the clinic," she said.

"We also provide health promotion events, medical supplies and medicines which are not on the free drug list."