Court suspends jail term

A 33-YEAR-OLD man has been released from jail after serving one third of his 16 months jail sentence.

The High Court in Lautoka suspended the rest of his sentence for two years after considering Samuela Sadriu's 'special circumstances'.

Sadriu was convicted of indecent assault and criminal intimidation in October last year after a 23-year-old woman complained that he had threatened to harm her with a cane knife.

He denied assaulting her but admitted to the charge of criminal intimidation.

He said the woman had thrown beer bottles and stones at him.

Justice Sunil Sharma allowed Sadriu's appeal against his sentence because he was a first offender of comparatively good character.

He said no violence was used and there was some degree of provocation.

The High Court judge noted there was no evidence of premeditation and that Sadriu had co-operated with police and pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

"I consider these special reasons as rendering immediate imprisonment inappropriate," said Justice Sharma.

Justice Sharma ordered that Sadriu be assisted in rehabilitation during the term of his suspended sentence.