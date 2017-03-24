NFA to build more fire stations

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Best All Rounder award recipient, Peni Tikomaisolomoni is carried by his fellow National Fire Authority new recruits during the passing out parade at the Togalevu Naval Base outside Lami on Thursday, March 23, 2017. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

THE National Fire Authority (NFA) will expand its services across the country by building new fire stations in Nabouwalu, Rakiraki, Nakasi and Lami.

Republic of Fiji Military Forces commander Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto said this during a firefighter recruits passing-out parade at the navy training base in Togalevu yesterday.

Rear Admiral Naupoto said the four stations would add on to the 18 operating around the country.

"Your role has expanded from just fighting fires to other areas of emergency responses, like road accident rescue, hazardous material rescue operations, floods and swift water rescues, emergency ambulance service, rescue operations during natural disasters and running preventative program of fire safety education to various communities," he said.

"Your job is one where your life is always at risk and you have to carry out your tasks diligently in those risky situations."

Rear Admiral Naupoto said last year, NFA recorded 147 property fires where seven lives were lost.

He said this year's statistics on property fires were alarming as there had been 24 property fires and two lives lost in the first three months.

"This shows that we, the members of the public, young and old, should be more vigilant in ensuring that good fire safety practices are followed at home, schools and at the workplace," he said.

Thirty-four firefighters were part of the graduation after completing 10 weeks of training.