FRCA seizes cash, goods

Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority (FRCA) officers confiscated $US100,000 ($F205,000) with other smuggled items from a Taiwanese fishing vessel in Suva on Wednesday.

A joint police and FRCA statement said the case had been referred to police for further investigations.

FRCA chief executive officer Visvanath Das said vessels arriving into Fiji were risk assessed by FRCA to determine if any action needed to be taken.

"The vessel was targeted for activity by Customs after it had been risk assessed as 'high' after the profiling of visiting Fiji," he said.

A rummage team consisting of five Customs officers from the Suva wharf team confiscated cash, liquor and cigarettes which were all hidden in the vessel.

FRCA stated that all currency in excess of $10,000 is required to be reported to Customs on arrival or departure from Fiji under the FTR (Financial Transaction Reporting) Act.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho said a thorough investigation was being carried out to send a strong message to those thinking they are able to use Fiji as a transit point that they would not succeed.