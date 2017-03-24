Fiji Time: 3:12 PM on Friday 24 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FRCA seizes cash, goods

Litia Cava
Friday, March 24, 2017

Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority (FRCA) officers confiscated $US100,000 ($F205,000) with other smuggled items from a Taiwanese fishing vessel in Suva on Wednesday.

A joint police and FRCA statement said the case had been referred to police for further investigations.

FRCA chief executive officer Visvanath Das said vessels arriving into Fiji were risk assessed by FRCA to determine if any action needed to be taken.

"The vessel was targeted for activity by Customs after it had been risk assessed as 'high' after the profiling of visiting Fiji," he said.

A rummage team consisting of five Customs officers from the Suva wharf team confiscated cash, liquor and cigarettes which were all hidden in the vessel.

FRCA stated that all currency in excess of $10,000 is required to be reported to Customs on arrival or departure from Fiji under the FTR (Financial Transaction Reporting) Act.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho said a thorough investigation was being carried out to send a strong message to those thinking they are able to use Fiji as a transit point that they would not succeed.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65090.6319
JPY 54.714051.7140
GBP 0.38790.3799
EUR 0.45160.4396
NZD 0.69980.6668
AUD 0.64240.6174
USD 0.48950.4725

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Rich kids', $13m in trust fund
  2. Kicked out
  3. Moneylenders warned
  4. Lack of jobs top concern
  5. 242 nursing vacancies
  6. Fijian identity 'unifies'
  7. Luveni offers condolences
  8. Be 'smart'
  9. Khan probe continues
  10. $3 million spent to resolve complaints

Top Stories this Week

  1. Shock after brutal attack Tuesday (21 Mar)
  2. Students sent home Tuesday (21 Mar)
  3. Man rapes wife, jailed Tuesday (21 Mar)
  4. Uni urges Fijians to apply for NZ grants Monday (20 Mar)
  5. RKS retains Tailevu Zone title Wednesday (22 Mar)
  6. Concerns over explicit online pictures Tuesday (21 Mar)
  7. Landowners demand $20m compensation from State Thursday (23 Mar)
  8. QVS blue ribbon king to miss Coke Games Wednesday (22 Mar)
  9. Minister issues maternity benefits warning Tuesday (21 Mar)
  10. Stars back Tuesday (21 Mar)