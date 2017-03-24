Fiji Time: 3:13 PM on Friday 24 March



DPP amends charges in Times case

Litia Cava
Friday, March 24, 2017

THE Director of Public Prosecutions has amended charges against three senior staff of The Fiji Times, the company and a letter writer from inciting communal antagonism to sedition.

Earlier, Nai Lalakai editor Anare Ravula, The Fiji Times editor-in-chief Fred Wesley, the company's general manager/publisher Hank Arts, the company and a contributor, Josaia Waqabaca, were charged with inciting communal antagonism.

Following a review of the evidence and the charges, the DPP filed and served amended charges against the accused persons and the company yesterday afternoon.

The charge stemmed from an article, namely a letter, published in the Nai Lalakai newspaper in April last year. The matter will be called in court for mention on March 28.








