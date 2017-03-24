DPP amends charges in Times case

/ Front page / News

THE Director of Public Prosecutions has amended charges against three senior staff of The Fiji Times, the company and a letter writer from inciting communal antagonism to sedition.

Earlier, Nai Lalakai editor Anare Ravula, The Fiji Times editor-in-chief Fred Wesley, the company's general manager/publisher Hank Arts, the company and a contributor, Josaia Waqabaca, were charged with inciting communal antagonism.

Following a review of the evidence and the charges, the DPP filed and served amended charges against the accused persons and the company yesterday afternoon.

The charge stemmed from an article, namely a letter, published in the Nai Lalakai newspaper in April last year. The matter will be called in court for mention on March 28.