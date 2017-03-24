Voting machines for FEO

/ Front page / News

THE Fijian Elections Office and the Association of the World Elections Bodies (A-WEB) will invest in 50 touch screen voting machines.

A-WEB is a global organisation of election management bodies.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem said the project was worth about $US700,000 ($F1.4 million).

He said the devices would be used for trade union elections this year. However, the machines will not be used for the 2018 General Election,

The project will also help with the upgrading of IT infrastructure at the Fijian Elections Office.

Mr Saneem said the project would enhance their information and communications technology capacities, as well as introduce Fijians to electronic voting.

"The voting machines are the very first step for the Fijian Elections Office to investigate information and communications technology (ICT) in elections specifically in relation to voting," he said.

"The second aspect of the project is to build redundant networks for an already existing data centre in the Fijian Elections Office."

Mr Saneem said experts from A-WEB conducted an exercise in Fiji and inspected their network and security systems.

"It is going to enhance the security and the network of the FEO, especially since we will now be entering into a larger system such as the election management system for the next election," he said.