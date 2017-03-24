Fiji Time: 3:12 PM on Friday 24 March

Trio to appear in court

Litia Cava
Friday, March 24, 2017

THREE men charged with the murder of a 46-year-old fisherman in Lokia, Rewa, earlier this year will take their plea today.

The matter will be called before High Court judge Justice Thushara Rajasinghe.

Waisea Motonivalu, Niko Baleiwariki and Eroni Raivani are charged with one count each of murder and one count each of aggravated robbery.

The three men are alleged to have brutally assaulted Jai Prasad before stealing his 15hp Yamaha outboard engine.

Mr Baleiwariki, 21, is represented by the Legal Aid Commission while Mr Motonivalu and Mr Raivani had earlier informed the court they wished to represent themselves.

Mr Baleiwariki's bail ruling will be made next Wednesday while Mr Motonivalu and Mr Raivani's bail ruling will be made today.








