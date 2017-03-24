Animals Fiji receives $8k from island resort

/ Front page / News

PLANTATION Island Resort raised $8650 during the inaugural Animals Fiji Golf Day last week.

The tournament was held to raise funds for Animals Fiji's desexing and outreach programs.

Between their five clinics across the country, Animals Fiji desex about 150 cats and dogs each month.

Animals Fiji co-founder and managing trustee Casey Quimby said it cost the organisation $150 per animal to perform spay or neuter surgery and the public was charged a heavily subsidised fee of $25.

"A huge vinaka vakalevu (thank you) to all of our sponsors, especially our hosts and the team at Plantation Island Resort and Malolo," she said.

"Every dollar counts for our animal welfare charity, Animals Fiji, as it has been a particular hard few months with the adverse weather conditions.

"The money raised on Saturday will ensure our five clinics in Nadi, Lautoka, Savusavu, Labasa, and Taveuni will have the money to employ vets and therefore keep our clinics going."

Plantation Island Resort's director of sales and marketing Akshay Singh said the money was raised through sponsorships and donations by local businesses along with registration fees from players.

"Community projects like the Animals Fiji Golf Day will be a key focus for Plantation Island Resort in 2017, including projects to benefit the local Solevu Village," he said.