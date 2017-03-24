Noco District leads the way

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Indian High Commission to Fiji Head of Chancery Ravi Datt Yadav (right) and Tui Noco Ratu Isoa Damudamu at the opening of the Commemoration of Centennial of Abolition of Indian Indentureship Conference in Lautoka. Picture: REINAL CHAND

A REWA chief who was instrumental in the move to embrace the descendants of the girmitiya as 'children of Rewa' says Indian indentured labourers contributed significantly to the development of the country and their toil should be recognised.

Tui Noco Ratu Isoa Damudamu made the comments while speaking as chief guest at the opening of the Centennial Conference on the Abolition of Indian Indentureship at the Girmit Centre in Lautoka.

Ratu Isoa said the wreck of the Indian immigrant ship Syria on Nasilai Reef in 1884 happened 40 years after the district of Noco had embraced Christianity.

He related stories passed down by his great grandfather Ratu Timoci Suavoli, who was 20 years old at the time of the tragedy.

He said many immigrants were rescued from the wreckage and the chief at the time ordered the burial of the dead on Noco soil.

"Those who were injured and sick were looked after for quite a while and when they were well a delegation from the colonial government came and escorted them back to Suva," he said.

Ratu Isoa said as a result of the wreckage, a relationship was born, one that bound the people of Noco to the descendants of the immigrants who arrived on the Syria.

"This means this is a relationship that has existed for 132 years, but one that remained 'private' until last year when a delegation of descendants arrived at our village in Nabudrau after traditionally searching and trying to traditionally acknowledge and pay tribute to the humanity shown by our ancestors at that time."

Ratu Isoa said after ceremonies were completed, there was a request to visit the burial site and this was allowed.

It was then that the people of Noco decided to seal the relationship through a public ceremony.

Ratu Isoa said the formal announcement on Rewa Day was made by Rewa's paramount chief, Ro Teimumu Kepa.

"At this centennial celebration of the indentured system, I would like to stress that we do not see you as children of slavery of the indentured system.

"We see you as the children of a vanua with roots. The vanua of Noco. The vanua of Rewa," she said.