Fijian identity 'unifies'

Margaret Wise
Friday, March 24, 2017

CALLING everyone Fijian is a noble cause that should be embraced by all, says New Zealand-based political sociologist Professor Steven Ratuva.

Prof Ratuva said people living in Fiji needed a name that united all citizens.

"We need to build bridges and not walls," he said.

"The term Fijian is a unifying one which gives us a common identity and a sense of intimate connection to this great country, whether one is iTaukei or Indo-Fijian

"Calling everyone Fijian is a noble cause in unification and peace building at a time when there is so much strife and division in the world."

Speaking at one of the biggest academic conferences ever held — to mark 100 years since the abolition of the indenture labour system — Prof Ratuva said the whole of Fiji could learn from the wisdom of the Tui Noco Ratu Isoa Damudamu, who extended the boundaries of his vanua last year to include descendants of the girmitiyas.

His comments on the common identity followed a question from the floor on whether he agreed that 'Fijian' should be the common name for all Fiji citizens.

Academics from local and international institutions are gathered at the University of Fiji's Saweni campus this week for the International Conference on Indian Indentureship and Girmitiya Descendants.

More than 100 papers are being presented by guest speakers from Guyana, Trinidad and Mauritius — countries with Indian indentured labour history.

Also presenting are academics from Australia, New Zealand and local counterparts from the University of the South Pacific, University of Fiji and other institutes.

More than 61,000 Indians arrived in Fiji during the 37 years of the indentured labour system.








