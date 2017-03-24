Fiji Time: 3:12 PM on Friday 24 March

Be 'smart'

Luke Rawalai
Friday, March 24, 2017

CONSUMERS need to be smarter when dealing with door to door mobile phone sellers, says Consumer Council of Fiji chief executive officer Premila Kumar.

In an interview, Ms Kumar said complaints relating to mobile phone products continued to rise because consumers failed to be vigilant.

She said there were sale representatives from companies who continued to operate door to door trading without proper identification cards.

"Consumers have the right to demand for identification and to call the company enquiring about the legibility of the traders' claim or to even take a picture of the identification for future reference," she said.

"Door to door traders are bound by law to give consumers a cooling off period of 14 days within which they can return the product to the company if they are not satisfied with it.

"Consumers need to be smarter to make their complaints stronger and to avoid ending up as victims."

Ms Kumar said they had also dealt with issues involving undersized bread sold in shops whose volume did not match the prices they were sold in.

"We have also dealt with cases of rotten fruits that continue to be sold in markets, and tinned meat being sold in shops alleged to be Halal when they are not," she said.

"The council also had to interfere in a case involving a mobile company that had been misleading customers with overseas calls promotion.

"Members of the public need to be wary of fake jewelleries that continues to be sold around the country because we continue to receive a lot of complaints regarding such incidents."








