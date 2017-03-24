Fiji Time: 3:13 PM on Friday 24 March

$3 million spent to resolve complaints

Luke Rawalai
Friday, March 24, 2017

FROM 2012 to 2016, the Consumer Council of Fiji spent more than $3.1 million to assist 234 consumers in the country redress their plights.

This was revealed by the council's chief executive officer Premila Kumar who said that out of the 234 cases, 120 involved cases where consumers were assisted for restructure of loans to help them pay off loans.

Ms Kumar said from January to July last year, they addressed a total of 54 cases costing the council $81,937.47.

"From January 2009 to February 2017 the council's Advisory Services registered 14,895 complaints with a monetary value of $27.9 million," she said.

"This simply means that if the council had not existed during the period to protect consumers' rights a total of $27.9m would have gone into the pocket of bad businesses. Of the total, we recovered a total of $14.8 million which was restored back to consumers."

Ms Kumar said this was part of the council's efforts to ensure that fairness was maintained in the trading system.

"We dealt with all consumer related cases whether it was mortgagee sales, cases dealing with moneylending or those to do with purchase sales. In relation to complaints dealt with by the council, complaints of mobile phones continued to head the list of complaints.

"This was followed by issues regarding landlord and tenancy, electronic goods, television services, second-hand motor vehicles, hardware, food and drinks, construction services, hire purchase and Water Authority of Fiji relating to water bills." The centre was launched in 2011 with the assistance of the AusAID.








