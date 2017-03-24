Fiji Time: 3:11 PM on Friday 24 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Moneylenders warned

Luke Rawalai
Friday, March 24, 2017

THE Consumer Council of Fiji has warned money- lenders to be mindful of the interest rates they charge their customers.

Speaking during the council's Labasa private sector engagement on Wednesday, council's chief executive officer Premila Kumar said consumers had their rights protected under the Moneylenders Act.

Ms Kumar said they were aware of cases where moneylenders continued to charge ridiculous interest rates.

"I am aware of instances where customers are charged more than 200 and even 400 per cent interest for money they borrow," she said.

"The standard interest rate is 12 per cent and it should not go beyond that. If customers are being charged with exorbitant fees than they should feel free to knock on our doors." Ms Kumar said they had also dealt with cases where moneylenders were not registered.

"In this instance one is not obliged to even pay these moneylenders because they need to be registered as the law requires," she said. Let them take you to the Small Claims Tribunal. In the first instance, they themselves are already breaching the law by not registering."

Ms Kumar said the council would not hesitate to assist people who had been taken advantage off by money lenders.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65090.6319
JPY 54.714051.7140
GBP 0.38790.3799
EUR 0.45160.4396
NZD 0.69980.6668
AUD 0.64240.6174
USD 0.48950.4725

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Rich kids', $13m in trust fund
  2. Kicked out
  3. Moneylenders warned
  4. Lack of jobs top concern
  5. 242 nursing vacancies
  6. Fijian identity 'unifies'
  7. Luveni offers condolences
  8. Be 'smart'
  9. Khan probe continues
  10. $3 million spent to resolve complaints

Top Stories this Week

  1. Shock after brutal attack Tuesday (21 Mar)
  2. Students sent home Tuesday (21 Mar)
  3. Man rapes wife, jailed Tuesday (21 Mar)
  4. Uni urges Fijians to apply for NZ grants Monday (20 Mar)
  5. RKS retains Tailevu Zone title Wednesday (22 Mar)
  6. Concerns over explicit online pictures Tuesday (21 Mar)
  7. Landowners demand $20m compensation from State Thursday (23 Mar)
  8. QVS blue ribbon king to miss Coke Games Wednesday (22 Mar)
  9. Minister issues maternity benefits warning Tuesday (21 Mar)
  10. Stars back Tuesday (21 Mar)