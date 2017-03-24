Moneylenders warned

/ Front page / News

THE Consumer Council of Fiji has warned money- lenders to be mindful of the interest rates they charge their customers.

Speaking during the council's Labasa private sector engagement on Wednesday, council's chief executive officer Premila Kumar said consumers had their rights protected under the Moneylenders Act.

Ms Kumar said they were aware of cases where moneylenders continued to charge ridiculous interest rates.

"I am aware of instances where customers are charged more than 200 and even 400 per cent interest for money they borrow," she said.

"The standard interest rate is 12 per cent and it should not go beyond that. If customers are being charged with exorbitant fees than they should feel free to knock on our doors." Ms Kumar said they had also dealt with cases where moneylenders were not registered.

"In this instance one is not obliged to even pay these moneylenders because they need to be registered as the law requires," she said. Let them take you to the Small Claims Tribunal. In the first instance, they themselves are already breaching the law by not registering."

Ms Kumar said the council would not hesitate to assist people who had been taken advantage off by money lenders.