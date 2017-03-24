283 fraudulent online shopping complaints

/ Front page / News

FRAUDULENT online shopping continues to be a major problem with consumers in the country.

Speaking during the Labasa private sector engagement on Wednesday evening, Consumer Council of Fiji's chief executive officer Premila Kumar said they had received a large number of complaints regarding online stores.

Ms Kumar said in such cases, the difficulty lay in the fact that the seller was faceless.

"In the Fiji situation we were lucky because most of these transactions were conducted with local companies operating online," she said.

"If a trader was based in Thailand, then it would become very difficult to track down the perpetrator in the complaint because of our physical locations. This is why consumers need to choose their traders very carefully, doing reviews on the background of online businesses to confirm their reliability."

Ms Kumar said online shopping was not bad, adding that customers just needed to be wary of opportunists in the cyber world.

The council recently revealed that in the past four years, it received 283 complaints from consumers in relation to identity theft and fraudulent online shopping websites.

It revealed that 10 complaints were resolved.

"When accessing a shopping site ensure the address has an 'S' at the end of the Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP) which ensures that the site link is secured," she said.

"Customers can also locate the lock sign on the address bar of the site link which indicates that information shared in the site is secured."