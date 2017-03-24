Fiji Time: 3:12 PM on Friday 24 March

'Rich kids', $13m in trust fund

Nasik Swami
Friday, March 24, 2017

FIJI has some rich children.

This was told to Parliament by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama as he revealed that $13 million was kept in trust funds for 14,731 landowners below the age of 18.

The PM's statement was in reply to a question from Opposition Deputy Whip Mosese Bulitavu for the PM to explain the process involved in the update of the Vola ni Kawa Bula (VKB) through the new digitised system.

In response, Mr Bainimarama said the digitalisation of the VKB not only strengthened the records, but also allowed for "efficient and equitable" payments of lease monies to the individual members of the landowning units.

"For your information, so far there has been a total of over $13 million kept in trust fund for the 14,731 registered individual members of the landowning units below the age of 18," he said.

"Of course this amount will increase every year so we have some rich kids out there. In a few years' time, these children, when they become adults, will have access to a very healthy sum of money to begin their adult life."

He said the digitalisation of the VKB made information secure and accessible.








