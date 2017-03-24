Fiji Time: 3:13 PM on Friday 24 March

Flotsam AND JETSAM

Editor
Friday, March 24, 2017

BEACHCOMBER was told of a gentleman returning home from India with souvenirs for his friends.

He went through the security checks at Bengaluru Airport in India and after a few hours arrived in Hong Kong.

The man went through the Customs in Hong Kong and he was stopped.

Two Customs officers looked at the computer screen and asked the man what was in his carry-on luggage.

Surprised, the man said he had some cigarettes and his Samsung tablet.

But the Customs officers said there was something else and this got the man worried.

He then told the Customs officers to check the bag themselves.

Beachcomber heard the Customs officers pulled out something which they thought was a gun.

Much to their surprise, what they had in their hands were smoking pipes or "chillum".

While the man breathed a sigh of relief, the Customs officers burst out laughing at what they had found.








