CORRECTION

The Editor
Friday, March 24, 2017

AN article on page 2 of The Fiji Times yesterday wrongly quoted the Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum as saying in Parliament that, "We told this to the Prime Minister of India and the honourable minister and his officials were actually quite astounded at that." Furthermore, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum was reported saying that the Indian Prime Minister had called the Air India officials and insisted that they go ahead with the deal.

In fact Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said "we have no problem with Air India and, in fact,

we wanted to do a codeshare with both of them, but Air India wanted exclusivity. They said 'You do a codeshare with us, do not do a codeshare with Jet Airways or any other Indian carrier. We do not want to do that'. In fact we told this to the Honourable Minister of Civil Aviation in New Delhi and his officials were actually quite astounded at that and, in fact in front of us, they rang up their Air India officials and they said 'why are you doing this, why don't you go ahead and do codeshare agreement'?"








