Luveni offers condolences

Dr Luveni

SPEAKER of Parliament Dr Jiko Luveni will write to the UK Parliament to express the Fijian Parliament's sympathy following a terror attack in Westminster.

Dr Luveni offered her condolences on behalf of the Fijian Parliament to the five who were killed and dozens injured during the attack.

"You may be aware of an attack at Westminster which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries," she said in Parliament.

"As you know, we (Fijian Parliament) have a close relationship with the UK Parliament and I will be writing to the House of Commons Honourable Speaker and the Lord Speaker in the House of Lords to offer my condolences."

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama also expressed his shock and condolences to his British counterpart, Theresa May.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the British Government and British people at this time. And our hearts go out especially to the families of those who lost their lives and to those who have been injured," he said.

Mr Bainimarama said Fiji was shocked by this brazen assault on the "mother of all parliaments" and the seat of Britain's democracy.

Opposition Leader Ro Teimumu Kepa said she was saddened and deeply shocked to learn about the attacks in London.

"The Opposition firmly and unreservedly condemns acts of terrorism in all its forms and manifestation," she said.