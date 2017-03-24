Fiji Time: 3:13 PM on Friday 24 March

242 nursing vacancies

Aqela Susu
Friday, March 24, 2017

PUBLIC hospitals, health centres and nursing stations will have more manpower once the Ministry of Health and Medical Services fills in the 242 vacant nursing positions which were advertised by the ministry last December.

This was revealed by Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar in Parliament yesterday in reply to a question by Opposition member Josefa Dulakiverata.

Ms Akbar said the ministry was in the process of filling these positions.

"Nursing stations are equipped and manned by nurses. Only one nurse per nursing station. Staff issues have always been a problem. Doctor shortages and nurse shortages," she said.

"As these positions are filled, I can assure you that more nurses will be allocated to health facilities around the country."

Meanwhile, Ms Akbar also clarified in Parliament that all health facilities were mandated under the Public Hospitals and Dispensaries Act to close for lunch. However, she said all medical officials were instructed to be rostered to attend to patients during this time.








