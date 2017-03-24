/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is surrounded by members of the public at Parliament yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

A PETITION by canegrowers of Rakiraki seeking Parliament's intervention to get Government and the Fiji Sugar Corporation (FSC) to repair and reopen the Penang mill was kicked out yesterday with Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama describing it as a politicised petition.

While moving the petition for it to be referred to the relevant parliamentary standing committee, National Federation Party (NFP) MP Prem Singh said growers had clearly stated in the petition that if the Penang mill did not operate this year, many growers would exit the sugar industry and this could not be afforded.

Mr Singh said 303 growers from the four cane growing sectors, who signed the petition within 72 hours, had exhausted all avenues and wanted their grievances heard by Parliament.

"They approached me to take their petition to Parliament in the genuine hope that we, as legislators of the highest court of the land, hear and deal with their concerns with the sincerity and seriousness it deserves," he told Parliament.

However, Mr Bainimarama, who is also the Sugar Minister, rejected the petition outright.

"I stand to endorse the feeling of this side (Government side) of the House not to accept this petition into Parliament for a simple reason," Mr Bainimarama said.He said issues raised in the petition were being dealt with in the Sugar Industry Bills (Reform of the Sugarcane Industry and Sugar Cane Growers Fund (Amendment) Bill currently before the parliamentary standing committee on Economic Affairs.

"This petition or what he has talked about is in the Sugar Bill and is going to come out and is part and parcel of everything that is being talked about regarding the sugar industry for a long time.

"I think Prem Singh is playing politics in this area.

"Everything in this petition he has talked about is going to be talked about in the Sugar Bill. There is a review on, there is a new chairman, new CEO - they will have the opportunity to talk about this and let the public know where the Sugar industry is heading towards."

He said the mill was 140 years old and a total write-off following the devastation caused by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

Mr Bainimarama said he visited the mill and spoke to farmers and "it was a different story" when he explained to farmers about the mill and they understood.

He said government was paying for cartage.

Mr Bainimarama said the petition offered "a band-aid" solution to a mill that could not be fixed within a year's time.

But Mr Singh pointed out in Parliament that during a meeting with Ra farmers on July 23, 2016, the prime minister talked about an assessment to be carried out to determine whether the mill would be rebuilt as a syrup mill or a full sugar mill.

He also pointed out those elevations by the new FSC chief executive officer Graham Clark that 35 per cent of tonnage of cane transported to Rarawai Mill from Penang Mill was a significant financial loss for growers.

Mr Singh revealed a total of 92,000 tonnes of cane was harvested in Penang Mill Area and the 35 per cent loss in tonnage meant a direct loss of almost $2 million to growers based on the three cane payments totalling $61.84 received so far.

"The closure of the mill and the perception that it will remain closed, effects of TC Winston and flooding has broken their backs.

"They are disenchanted and the last thing they need is for us legislators to ignore their plight."

The mill was shut down in February last year.

A total of 26 MPs voted against the motion for the petition to be referred to a Standing Committee, 16 in support and eight did not vote.