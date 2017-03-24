Fiji Time: 3:12 PM on Friday 24 March

Lack of jobs top concern

Kalesi Mele
Friday, March 24, 2017

A MAJORITY of the concerns raised through public consultations in the Nadroga/Navosa and Nadi areas relate to the lack of jobs for graduates.

Ministry of Economy acting chief economist Ovini Ralulu said there was a flood of concerns raised with reference to unemployment at the Fiji National Development Plan consultations.

"Generally, their concerns have been largely to do with unemployment and the lack of jobs available," he said.

"Most requests coming through have been to provide more support services for the unemployed and see how we can create more job opportunities for those who are graduates but are still unemployed."

Mr Ralulu said those showing up for the consultations were also concerned about access to basic necessities.

"Again, these have to deal with road and water issues and these are things that we will revert to other ministries responsible to include in their development plans."

Sila Village headman Sairusi Naravu said they had hoped to receive assistance from the State in setting up income generating projects for youths.

"There are quite a number of youths who are in the village and they do not work," he said. "We want to be able to help them earn an income. There aren't many elders left in the village but there is a surplus of youths and this could be a good start to getting them to work together for a good cause."








