$US100k confiscated from Taiwanese vessel

Update: 5:18PM A TOTAL of $US100,000 in cash was confiscated from a Taiwanese fishing vessel in Suva yesterday.

Other items which smuggled into the country were also confiscated along with it.

Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority CEO Visvanath Das said they had targeted the vessel for activity that had been risk assessed as 'high' following the profiling of visiting our shores.

All vessels arriving into Fiji are risk assessed by FRCA to determine if any action needs to be taken with them.

A joint Fiji Police and FRCA statement noted that a rummage team consisting of five Customs officers from the Suva Border wharf team boarded the Taiwanese registered vessel and confiscated cash, liquor and cigarettes which were all hidden in the vessel.

"All currency in excess of $10,000 is required to be reported to Customs on arrival or departure from Fiji under the FTR (Financial Transaction Reporting) Act. I commend our officers for carrying out their duties diligently in ensuring our borders are protected from those trying to use Fiji to carry out illicit activity and should be a warning to those engaged in such activity," Mr. Das said.

The case has been referred to Police for further investigations.

"We will ensure that a thorough investigation is carried out so as to send a strong message to those thinking they are able to use Fiji as a transit point that they will not succeed," Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho said.