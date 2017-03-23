DPP files amended information in Times case

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:57PM THE office of Director of Public Prosecutions this afternoon filed and served an amended information against the Fiji Times, three senior staff of the Fiji Times and a letter writer.

All accused persons are now facing one count of sedition contrary to section 67 (1) of the Crimes Act 2009.

The Fiji Times Limited, Nai Lalakai newspaper editor Anare Ravula, The Fiji Times editor-in-chief Fred Wesley, publisher and general manager Hank Arts, and contributor Josaia Waqabaca were initially charged with one count of inciting communal antagonism in relation to an article published in the vernacular iTaukei newspaper Nai Lalakai on April 27 last year.

It is alleged Mr Waqabaca, Ravula, Wesley, Mr Arts and Fiji Times Ltd made or caused to be published a statement in the Nai Lalakai newspaper, which was likely to incite dislike, antagonism or hatred of the Muslim community.

The maximum sentence for sedition is seven years imprisonment while communal antagonism carries a maximum prison term of 10 years.

The matter will be called again for mention on March 28.