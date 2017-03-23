Dunn champions sustainable tourism

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:45PM REIGNING Miss Pacific Islands and Miss Fiji Anne Dunn takes on a new role this week as the champion of sustainable tourism, an initiative done on behalf of the South Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO).

Miss Dunn today launched the 'sustainable tourism' campaign on social media which encourages both hosts and visitors to preserve the islands.

An SPTO statement said the lawyer-turned-beauty queen is working with the organisation to promote the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development.

"Sustainable tourism for me is about preserving and sharing our unique South Pacific islands and cultures with the world. It's about being responsible as hosts and visitors to our beautiful yet fragile island ecosystems," said Miss Dunn.

Using the hasgtags #travelenjoyrespect and #SouthPacificIslands, the campaign asks people to share thoughts on sustainable tourism using their own photographs, videos, stories and ideas on the social media platform; Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Posts compete for the opportunity to win a trip to the South Pacific, which will be announced on May 20 at the South Pacific Tourism Exchange to be held in Sydney.

According to the SPTO, the SPTE is the region's largest tourism event and it brings together tourism operators from 16 Pacific island countries and wholesale buyers from around the world.

SPTO chief executive officer Christopher Cocker added: "Our culture, environment and our people are our greatest tourism assets and it is our responsibility to ensure their sustainability. I am pleased that Miss Pacific Islands has joined us in our initiatives to promote sustainable and responsible tourism for not just Fiji but the entire Pacific region."