International students visit parliament

+ Enlarge this image The students of Nadi International School with their teachers in Parliament. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:35PM SIXTEEN students from a private school in Nadi who visited Parliament for the first time this week said they were proud to be part of the sitting.

According to a statement issued by the Parliament office, the students from Nadi International School "counted themselves blessed for being part of the Parliament sitting on Wednesday afternoon".

It stated that students who were visiting for the first time mingled with staff and asked many questions about Parliament.

Year Six and school head boy Lachlan Swift said the visit was an educational one.

Lachlan was quoted in the statement saying they were privileged to be part of the live Parliament sitting, adding it was really eye-opening.

The statement quotes Swift as saying that since they only see parliament on TV, seeing the proceedings first hand was "very educational and something we are proud to be part of".

"We see Members of Parliament debate on certain issues and it's interesting to be there to observe how they handle such issues. The atmosphere in such a live Parliament sitting is very lively and worth observing and I thank the Parliament staff for giving us this opportunity."

According to the statement, however, another student Kitione Kumeroa said he hoped to return one day but as a Member of Parliament.